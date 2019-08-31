As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Market Value Declined, Havens Advisors Trimmed Holding by $2.00 Million; Charter Trust Company Upped Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $611,886

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 9,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 77,764 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 91,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,208 shares. Century Cos stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 17,721 were accumulated by American Intll Grp Inc. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 23,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% or 238,122 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Havens Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 43,332 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stewart Title Adds Underwriting Counsel to Georgia’s Growing Team of Underwriters – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stewart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,020 shares. 221,376 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Lc. Archford Cap Strategies Llc has invested 1.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs reported 4,537 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Finance reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barr E S And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Associated Banc accumulated 1.29% or 58,822 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,822 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 14,543 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 10,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 4,180 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 1,400 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca holds 1.25 million shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,680 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).