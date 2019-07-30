As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stock Value Declined, Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Aqua America (WTR) Market Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 178.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 45,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 25,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 698,580 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 44,438 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,153 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 9,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 49,246 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 37,680 shares. 4,897 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Jet Invsts LP holds 127,925 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 33,043 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 66,709 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,569 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 559,926 shares. 9,598 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Wellington Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,774 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 80,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 11,100 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Llc has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Kistler accumulated 0.14% or 9,320 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 6,504 shares stake. 7,776 were accumulated by First. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.03% stake. Clark Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,626 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Management holds 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 2,830 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Bankshares & Tru Of Newtown holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 136,714 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 13,800 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 9,625 shares. 320 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,916 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 66,159 shares to 168,395 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,577 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

