As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Share Price Declined, Yakira Capital Management Lifted Position; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Boosted Its Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 69,054 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 493,207 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

