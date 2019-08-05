As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Share Price Declined, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Its Stake by $7.98 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Increased Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Holding by $589,590 as Market Value Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 15,970 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The hedge fund held 136,180 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 16,403 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares to 480,800 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.08% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Opus Cap Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 20,820 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 225,894 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 25,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 559,926 were reported by Invesco. Aperio Group Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,024 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Llc holds 4.66% or 805,237 shares in its portfolio. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.79% or 43,332 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 14,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 134,900 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley has 0.25% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 412,425 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 9,411 shares. 679 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 140,115 shares to 689,381 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 841,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IPHS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 24,919 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,299 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.33% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 8,767 shares. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated accumulated 1,159 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 15,802 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,504 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 543 shares. Geode Capital Management reported 0% stake. Sei Invs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). 29,222 were reported by Victory Cap.

More notable recent Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Announces CFO Transition – StreetInsider.com” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innophos CEO Kim Ann Mink Recognized Again by CEO Connection as One of the Top 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.