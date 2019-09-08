As Stewardship Finl (SSFN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Position; Birchview Capital LP Has Trimmed Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake as Stock Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 46,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The institutional investor held 452,425 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 406,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.07M market cap company. It closed at $15.5 lastly. It is down 34.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 18/05/2018 – VisionWare Helps CCMCN Launch Best-in-Class Data Stewardship Platform; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 07/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Stewardship volunteers needed throughout March in southern Michigan state parks; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 25/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Collection Stewardship: Protecting the Access Rights of Present and Future Users; 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 14/05/2018 – Alectra receives Novinium Environmental Stewardship Award for second consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – Chapel Hill: Environmental Stewardship Advisory Board (Rescheduled from 3/13/18); 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $728.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34,587 shares to 432,055 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,026 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold SSFN shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.86 million shares or 1.65% more from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 1,404 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc accumulated 6,684 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 34,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 300,000 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Punch And Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 132,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 1,350 shares. 94,707 are owned by Eidelman Virant Capital. Basswood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 10,702 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.83% or 452,425 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

