As Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Share Price Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position; Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $35.83 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 500,959 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 269,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614.35M, up from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 49,800 shares to 459,940 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 113,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.07 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 254,010 shares to 499,215 shares, valued at $130.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,627 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Sh.

