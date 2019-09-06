As Sterling Construction (SO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Coherent (COHR) Position Raised by Terril Brothers Inc

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48 million, up from 146,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.02. About 186,366 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Sterling Construction (SO) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 63,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 226,182 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 289,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sterling Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,186 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO).

