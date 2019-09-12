As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stock Price Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Raised Stake by $758,901; Retrophin (RTRX) Holding Maintained by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 58,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 176,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 59,809 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 255,446 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Dx (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 173,965 shares to 731,460 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,848 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 334,060 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 101,337 shares. 329 were reported by Panagora Asset. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.17% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.82 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 35,660 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 220,655 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 30,194 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 19,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 218,517 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,753 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 61,306 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 55,628 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Company invested in 5,664 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,462 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Aperio Group Limited holds 0% or 9,780 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Emory University holds 123,600 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested in 40 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.90 million shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 253,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 541 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 24,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 63,752 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 61,116 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 20,985 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 31,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 17,172 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).