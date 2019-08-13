As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $309,288; Ashford Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 41,089 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 2,770 shares as the company's stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 102,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, up from 99,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $199.84. About 319,634 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.



Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Management Llc reported 327,170 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 26,179 shares. State Street reported 475,364 shares. Ameriprise owns 40,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 0% or 8,709 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 97,087 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Jpmorgan Chase owns 746,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,559 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,568 shares stake. Bokf Na reported 538,513 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,410 shares to 44,550 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 703,001 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Commerce Lc owns 901 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 177,783 shares. 207,542 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Smith Asset Group Inc Incorporated Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 25,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,911 are held by Asset. 2,000 were reported by Montecito Bankshares & Tru. 15 are held by Carroll Fincl Assoc. 3 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 418,214 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 10,240 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc accumulated 17,232 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Cap Associates holds 2,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moore Management Limited Partnership reported 1.3% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

