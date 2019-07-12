As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Share Value Declined, Signia Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $309,288; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Rbo & Co Trimmed Holding by $3.22 Million

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 2.79 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 109,956 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “A ‘Nutter’ Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Mondel?z International to Report Q2 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.82 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

