As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Share Value Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Increased Its Position by $758,901; Dearborn Partners Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 12,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 283,199 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, up from 270,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 22,428 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 58,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 176,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 16,946 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65,373 shares to 369,497 shares, valued at $33.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,743 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

