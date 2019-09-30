As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Share Value Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $758,901; Ptc (PTC) Holding Has Increased by 40 North Management Llc

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 172,802 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 58,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 176,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 23,492 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,529 shares to 288,737 shares, valued at $24.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 102,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,029 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 17,417 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 218,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Llc invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. Essex Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.65% or 304,944 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 18,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 1.82M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 329 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 487,690 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 9,406 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Charles Schwab Inv has 27,178 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0.16% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 61,954 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 4,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 840,080 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sei owns 52,970 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co holds 16,041 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 7,307 shares. Tensile Cap Mngmt Lc reported 460,227 shares stake. Sit Assoc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 60,220 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,318 shares.