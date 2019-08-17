As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Market Value Declined, Holder Prudential Financial Has Lowered Stake; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 66.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 133,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 66,513 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 200,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 239,538 shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 265,406 shares to 298,409 shares, valued at $35.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 109,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.