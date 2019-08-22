As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Market Value Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake by $2.71 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Held by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 445,736 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 225,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 198,605 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 424,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 11,873 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Tru Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 70,923 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,606 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 211,403 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 17,248 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 601,800 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,567 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0% or 43 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 23,864 shares stake. Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 607,000 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Soros Fund Lc stated it has 1.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 6,982 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 274,926 shares. 26,089 were accumulated by Northeast Financial Consultants.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,531 shares to 580,537 shares, valued at $54.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 108,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ameriprise reported 40,850 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) or 800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 242,739 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Moreover, Putnam Investments has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Lc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 5,664 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 1.27% stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,455 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 20,500 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0% or 97,087 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 99,461 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company holds 118,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1.86 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.