As Sterling Construction Co C (STRL) Valuation Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Its Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $74.29 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 284.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 312,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 421,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.44 million, up from 109,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 847,615 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (STRL) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 129,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 598,124 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 468,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 69,059 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston Airport System breaks ground on spaceport project – Houston Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Construction to buy Plateau Excavation for $400M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 8,720 shares to 84,802 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $ (NASDAQ:KALU) by 55,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,447 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 539,604 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 40,199 shares. Argent Management Limited Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Northern owns 304,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 55,628 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 5,924 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2,300 shares. Walthausen Limited Co reported 186,890 shares stake. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 1,653 shares. Essex Mngmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Kennedy Management reported 322,935 shares. Thb Asset has 304,944 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 63,110 shares to 701,396 shares, valued at $32.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 207,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,511 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).