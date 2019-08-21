As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Stake; Hilton Capital Management Decreased Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 879,017 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 628,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 879,017 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL)

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.76M for 8.81 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 13,819 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $91.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 112,694 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 55,002 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 2.40M shares. Castine Ltd Liability Co reported 795,203 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Salzhauer Michael reported 142,305 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 956,234 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 37,125 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 102,923 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 129,041 shares. Davis Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.95% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 599,200 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 19.97M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs owns 0.22% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 250,000 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (Prn) (GVI) by 25,648 shares to 474,365 shares, valued at $52.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (Prn) (VTA).

