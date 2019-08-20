As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Valuation Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Cut Holding; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Value Rose, Fil LTD Has Boosted Holding

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 146,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 452,549 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 billion, down from 599,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 243,652 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 137.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 440,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 762,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.02 million, up from 321,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 708,864 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 366,376 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $152.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

