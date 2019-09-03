As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stock Price Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $19.32 Million; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.95 Million as Shares Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 173,786 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 291,567 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South32 Ltd by 32,700 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.18% or 426,806 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 525,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 19,115 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 64,899 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 10,432 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Llc reported 193,461 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.92M shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 294 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 55,195 shares. 12 West Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.51% or 158,700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 6,344 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 58,300 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 159 shares.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the first quarter of 2019; strong operating momentum with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.47 (as reported) and $0.50 (as adjusted), and significant progress in balance sheet transition strategy – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 371,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 48,950 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 82,540 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 66,687 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 21,484 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 43,860 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 338,139 shares. 140,000 were accumulated by Clover Prtn Limited Partnership. 82 were accumulated by Ent Fin Services. 42,831 are owned by Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Management owns 60,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 15,301 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 37,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 709,381 shares to 500,705 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 190,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX).