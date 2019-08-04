As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Share Price Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Lowered Its Holding by $2.73 Billion; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holds Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 146,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 452,549 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 billion, down from 599,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 2.30 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 149,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 140,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Partners Ltd reported 599,200 shares. Shelton owns 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 296 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 90,965 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.94% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Pl Advisors Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 122,900 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.43% or 781,692 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability invested in 15,301 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.01% or 566,530 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,831 shares. 2.08 million were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Eagle Ridge Investment has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 21,484 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 139 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.