As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Valuation Rose, Second Curve Capital Raised Position by $3.06 Million; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Position Held by Connable Office Inc

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 315,598 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 924,907 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.35 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 152,735 shares. Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 142,305 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 24,730 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Penn Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco owns 2.94% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 938,904 shares. Clover Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 4.63% or 140,000 shares. 10 invested in 80,265 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.43% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 21.21 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0% or 15,672 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 8.87M shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 94,497 shares.

