As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Valuation Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Cut Position by $8.11 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $1.38 Million; Market Value Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.97 lastly. It is down 36.76% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 579,260 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $775,634 activity. 8,301 shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David sold $97,695 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. 6,155 shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan, worth $80,015 on Wednesday, January 2.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Nuance Communications (NUAN): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Glob Invsts reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.07% or 763,922 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 48,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc holds 779,825 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.59% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gmt Capital invested in 0.29% or 518,030 shares. 30,788 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 35,700 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 7,084 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 9,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm owns 0.18% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 517,389 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares to 352,963 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Announces an Increase in Stock Repurchase Program and Agreement to Sell Residential Mortgage Loans – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) CEO Jack Kopnisky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.08M shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Clover LP holds 140,000 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 33,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 238,516 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 152,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 257,762 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 129,041 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.39% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 474,932 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Colony Group Limited Liability Company has 103,559 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.43% or 781,692 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).