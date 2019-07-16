As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; Shelton Capital Management Cut Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) as Stock Price Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, up from 741,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 872,987 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 33,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95 million, down from 33,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 6.41 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 526,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De owns 10.08 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% or 174,920 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.10 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 692 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 3,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moore Capital LP holds 0.04% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 185,685 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 16,805 shares. Us State Bank De reported 6,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed owns 2.25M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 14,771 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 238,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Bluemountain Ltd Liability owns 3,704 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 781,692 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 144,423 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 257,762 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 12,024 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 17,412 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 6,734 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 247,287 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Eaton Vance invested in 2.40M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Penn Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,481 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 606 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,608 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,884 shares to 315,605 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 118,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,435 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

