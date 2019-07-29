As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Shares Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 3.40 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE – SEMI-PRIVATE FLIGHTS BETWEEN PRIVATE TERMINALS, FBOS AT MAJOR WEST COAST DESTINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO BUY ON JETBLUE.COM; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 16/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Jim Sullivan to Vice President, Flight Operations; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Expects 1Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Growth of 3.5% to 5.5 %; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 44,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.07 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $192.59 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Scout Investments holds 1.85 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Com Inv Advisors LP invested in 449,170 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 10.84 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 95,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb stated it has 793 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 310,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 66,186 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company owns 145,110 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 338,825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ent Service Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 489,015 shares. 5,213 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Systematic Financial LP invested 0.72% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.28 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,945 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 7,500 shares. Element Cap Management Lc reported 32,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Int Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 484,806 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 60,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 168,509 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 29,957 shares. Clover Prtn LP owns 140,000 shares.

