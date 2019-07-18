As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Price Rose, Comerica Bank Upped Its Stake; Epr Pptys (EPR) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 92.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 7,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 634 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 105,870 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 72,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 489,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 416,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 427,480 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.38 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Hirons Michael L sold 12,500 shares worth $937,125.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,038 shares to 191,646 shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International (FNDF) by 10,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,688 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

