As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shares Rose, Clover Partners LP Lowered Position; Ycg Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 1.10 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42M, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 807,657 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa stated it has 53,031 shares. Dsm Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,279 shares. 335,518 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Communication. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush invested in 148,267 shares or 6.77% of the stock. 37,672 are held by Lvw Advsr Limited Liability. Mai Mgmt has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,302 shares. Stephens Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,561 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Inc Limited invested in 0.24% or 7,484 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 935 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 3.05% or 80,406 shares in its portfolio. Geller Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,962 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 86,283 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 34,451 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 3,105 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 31,920 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,490 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.68M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv has 20,196 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 18,914 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Monarch Asset Management Llc reported 127,107 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 6.40M shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 253 shares. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 925,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 72 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.