As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Castine Capital Management Lowered Position by $8.11 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Position

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 675,392 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 40,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,343 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 62,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 6.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the first quarter of 2019; strong operating momentum with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.47 (as reported) and $0.50 (as adjusted), and significant progress in balance sheet transition strategy – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Com Fincl Bank reported 16,137 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 90,965 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation accumulated 87 shares or 0% of the stock. 10 invested in 80,265 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Qs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.03% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 48,950 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 721 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Putnam Llc holds 220,276 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 253 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 10,052 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.12 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 63,838 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 210,158 shares. Northside Mgmt Limited reported 4,853 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,024 shares. Guardian Trust holds 160,354 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 30,000 shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Foundation owns 19,257 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc owns 148,528 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Benedict Financial reported 2.02% stake. First Financial Corporation In owns 21,964 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Blume has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakworth invested in 14,422 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,374 shares to 7,313 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Shs A Rep by 12,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).