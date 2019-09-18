As Stericycle (SRCL) Valuation Declined, Knott David M Increased Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holding Raised by Gladius Capital Management Lp

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 498.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 2.62 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Knott David M increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 269,083 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 224,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 198,383 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,351 shares to 2,625 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,676 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) by 12,900 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,347 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).