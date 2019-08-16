As Stericycle (SRCL) Valuation Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Increased Its Holding; Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 235,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 11.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.45 million, down from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 1.83 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 547,518 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 1.29 million shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $134.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Inc invested in 329,721 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.94 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 556,241 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 2,094 shares. Narwhal Mngmt accumulated 19,720 shares. 82,113 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Llp. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 622 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 65,270 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel reported 1,200 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. 6,852 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. Arizona State Retirement System holds 61,222 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 58,022 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Natl Bank Trust invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% or 47,760 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 52,031 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 57,060 shares. 5,300 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot Incorporated. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 848,429 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Hallmark Cap Management holds 10,501 shares.