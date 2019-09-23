As Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Price Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Boosted Holding by $23.22 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in Enbridge (ENB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 121,885 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 112,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.25 million shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei has invested 0.04% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cap Ww Investors owns 430,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 316 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Hallmark Cap reported 6,411 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 157 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). The California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bragg Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,597 shares. Enterprise Financial Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 139,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 892,310 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 111,312 shares stake.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16 million shares to 27.50 million shares, valued at $56.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 14.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn).

