As Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Stake; Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Market Valuation Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 140,890 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 122,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 856,596 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 337.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 298,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The hedge fund held 387,234 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 88,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 1,584 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ) by 50,081 shares to 209,269 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 151,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,147 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 25 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Delist from the NYSE American Market and Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Progress Update – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “J. William Mills III Appointed to the CCA Industries, Inc. Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Investment Management Announces Planned Liquidation of MFS California Municipal Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Stericycle (SRCL) – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Stericycle (SRCL) – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions as Debt Woes Linger – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.