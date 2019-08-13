As Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted Its Stake by $691,200; Taylor Asset Management Has Decreased Mbia (MBI) Holding by $1.47 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 837,185 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 1.35M shares traded or 59.54% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 78,619 shares. 2,275 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. 607,789 are held by D E Shaw Com Inc. Two Sigma Securities Limited stated it has 23,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 28,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Inc has 678,712 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp holds 4.72% or 740,863 shares. 6.19 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 7,600 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.02% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 13,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 22,150 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 161,711 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.

