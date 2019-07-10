As Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Rose, Global Thematic Partners Decreased by $305,748 Its Stake; Itron (ITRI) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 740,376 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29M, down from 746,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 699,771 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 371,858 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.58 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,457 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 3.55 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 65,394 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whittier holds 25 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 89,520 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 23,348 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 156,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marcato Cap LP holds 1.21% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 167,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 22,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 425,361 shares stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 350 shares.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Itron Inc (ITRI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itron, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Marcato Capital Enters IMAX (IMAX), Raises Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Stericycle (SRCL) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle is Now Oversold (SRCL) – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SRCL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle: The Leader in Medical Waste – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.57M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.