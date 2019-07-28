As Stericycle (SRCL) Market Valuation Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Upped Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Weatherstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $509,247

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 535,334 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 35,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 316 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,528 shares. 131,090 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. 13,150 are held by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.46% stake. Whittier reported 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). High Pointe Cap Management holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 13,610 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 352,085 shares. Moreover, Barnett And Com Inc has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 6,852 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 52,439 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Lc stated it has 274,298 shares.