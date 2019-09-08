As Stericycle (Put) (SRCL) Valuation Declined, Citigroup Decreased Position; As Dave & Busters Entmt (Put) (PLAY) Stock Declined, Holder Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Holding by $499,800

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) (PLAY) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (Put) (SRCL) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 856,596 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 33.01% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.03 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $60.84 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.21% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:DY) by 8,500 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 163,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2019 Trending Toward Lighter Regulatory Review – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Stericycle (SRCL) – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Stericycle (SRCL) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions as Debt Woes Linger – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested in 52,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0% or 316 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 13,135 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Nordea Management Ab stated it has 97,806 shares. Addison Cap holds 32,281 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bard Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). S&Co has 0.3% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). M&T Bankshares Corp reported 3,812 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 5,800 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 343,434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.97 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best to Asset Classes to Play the Inversion – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Transportation ETFs That Are Ready to Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Water Stock Is Now a Play on Cannabis — Specifically, the U.S. Hemp CBD Market – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $150? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability invested in 269,223 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 59,614 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 47,837 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 10,132 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Parkside Bancorp owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 42 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 49,046 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp holds 0.79% or 213,960 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 721,118 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability reported 2.29% stake. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 26,969 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Renaissance Limited Com holds 148,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG) by 5,400 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Call) (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 104,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA).