As Stericycle Com (SRCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Position; As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shares Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 294,997 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 246,573 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 382,934 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 626,855 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 87,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 15,949 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 64,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 102,886 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 12,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 32,000 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 1,504 shares in its portfolio. 353,007 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 389,888 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 721,078 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,729 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15,240 shares to 67,740 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 40,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings In.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix to acquire AppRiver – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zix Corporation (ZIXI) CEO David Wagner on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares to 272,153 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 5,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stericycle Stock Slumped 15% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stericycle Announces Proposed Offering of $550.0 Million in Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stericycle Announces Pricing of $600.0 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Waste Management Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.