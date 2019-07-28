As Stepan Co (SCL) Valuation Declined, Td Asset Management Has Cut by $350,610 Its Stake; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Holding by $745,983

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 477,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 13,279 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 10,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability holds 15 shares. 91,728 were accumulated by Walthausen Ltd Liability. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. United Automobile Association owns 76,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 106,302 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,312 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 14,460 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 91,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 6,140 shares. Hightower Ltd Com invested in 1% or 1.70 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.02% or 5,119 shares. 31,261 are owned by Arizona State Retirement.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10,687 shares to 31,233 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 52,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Stepan Company (SCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stepan to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 10 & 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 161,752 shares. Weber Alan W reported 65,000 shares. State Street Corporation owns 200,835 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 477,113 shares. Martin Com Tn stated it has 112,584 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.29 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Teton Advisors reported 190,175 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 18,020 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 39,642 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 30,133 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 800 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Uber’s stock is crashing on its first trading day – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Robert Kay on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weight Watchers Stock Was Soaring 20% Friday Morning – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.