As Stepan Co (SCL) Stock Price Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 270,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 55,607 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 106,991 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $150.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 13,977 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 4,313 shares stake. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com owns 2,312 shares. 81,979 were accumulated by Foundry Limited Com. Advisory Service Net Limited Co holds 15 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 4,439 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 11,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 6,956 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 31,039 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 243,398 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 1,620 shares. 262 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Comerica Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 20,010 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stepan Company: An Unknown Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 10 & 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.17 million for 20.29 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Ptnrs Lc has 2,734 shares. Profund Llc holds 0.12% or 9,739 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 835 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 33,261 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1,848 shares. Chem Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,867 shares. 1,753 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Bristol John W And has invested 2.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.21% or 102,076 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc stated it has 78,078 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland has invested 1.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).