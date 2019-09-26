As Stepan Co (SCL) Market Valuation Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Raised Its Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Increases Stake in Manitex Intl (MNTX)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27 million, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 47,425 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 39,391 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since May 3, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $130,750 activity. $98 worth of stock was bought by Catlett Janet Anne on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Next Fincl Grp invested in 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 157,776 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 1,670 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Menta Llc has 0.25% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 6,500 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.03% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 147,182 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 2,666 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 1,733 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 585 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 7 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP accumulated 0% or 840 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Burney reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 90,275 shares to 853,593 shares, valued at $31.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 45,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,032 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stepan Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Ltd Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 72,070 shares. First Wilshire Inc holds 1.49% or 613,460 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Morgan Stanley owns 389,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 352,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 65,168 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 415,040 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 64,442 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 238,569 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 77,680 shares. Invesco owns 36,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 2,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). State Street Corporation accumulated 18,146 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $96,377 activity.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Manitex International Inc. – MarketWatch” on March 15, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.