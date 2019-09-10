As Stemline Therapeut (STML) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Upped Position; Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Its 2U (Call) (TWOU) Stake by $1.25 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (Call) (TWOU) by 109.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 34,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.27M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 702,606 shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jer by 297,175 shares to 809,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 64,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 708 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 9,289 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Com has 639,582 shares. Victory Inc accumulated 0% or 1,609 shares. C Hldg A S reported 358,082 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 7,442 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 441,768 shares. Artal Group Incorporated accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 44,950 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.64 million shares. 945,567 were reported by Axa. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 20,580 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 21.00 million shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (Call) (NYSE:TOL) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:UBNT).