As Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Valuation Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.20 Million; Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 109.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 244,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 467,573 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88M, up from 223,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206.19. About 852,137 shares traded or 191.02% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789)

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 85,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 467,790 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 553,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stellus Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.81M market cap company. It closed at $14.43 lastly. It is down 9.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 65,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4,978 shares to 200,955 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR).

