As Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Cornerstone Advisors Inc

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 123,922 shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $329.64. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS

