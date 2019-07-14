As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Murphy Oil (MUR) Position by $820,816

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 28,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 38,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.38M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 710,154 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,223 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation holds 0.07% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 21,407 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 602 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 272,400 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 462,241 shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Pnc Service holds 3,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 330,581 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation invested in 16,800 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 7.96M shares. Cooke Bieler LP owns 3.51 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 4 shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 513,677 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares to 247,189 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.03% or 6.04M shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 25,339 are held by South State. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 18,000 shares. 16.38M were accumulated by Blackrock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 211,759 shares. Axa holds 387,555 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Texas Yale Capital stated it has 0.02% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Mackay Shields Llc holds 23,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 305,469 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 101,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 55,096 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 32,676 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22,084 shares to 61,131 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $62.51 million for 16.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.