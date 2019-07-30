As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.12 Million; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 88,073 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 104,220 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 28,435 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 999 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. 49,580 are owned by Teton Advsr Incorporated. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 0.61% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 126,020 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.06% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Qs Investors Limited Liability has 330,581 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares to 69,617 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $143.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.