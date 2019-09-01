As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Holder Clearbridge Investments Raised Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 582,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 105,203 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 391,430 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 118,261 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $182.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 6,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,433 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

