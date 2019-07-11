As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Price Rose, Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.12 Million; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Valuation Rose, Renaissance Group Cut Its Position by $871,728

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 539,470 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77 million, down from 185,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.72. About 650,112 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt owns 1.31 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 6.19 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 428,127 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.23M shares. 29,372 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Commerce holds 63,303 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 206 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 272,400 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 1.33M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 602 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 1,111 shares. Prudential Plc has 607,400 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares to 507,120 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $647.15 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 3,680 are held by Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 79,448 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Leisure Capital stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bp Pcl owns 35,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 378,502 are owned by Glenmede Tru Commerce Na. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 7,210 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 284,397 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Notis has 0.49% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,040 shares. 211,491 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Frontier Management stated it has 7,721 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Headinvest Ltd Com reported 1,860 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 18,651 shares valued at $2.57M was made by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 199,973 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.