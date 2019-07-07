As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Lowered Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 74,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.26 lastly. It is down 25.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 33,068 shares to 264,512 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 33,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). American Gp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gotham Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 35,609 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc reported 66,457 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 39,740 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 277,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Advsrs LP invested in 101,404 shares. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 721,333 are owned by Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 454,770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com invested in 9.63 million shares. Veritable LP invested in 214,040 shares. Cv Starr Tru accumulated 40,000 shares. Hexavest Inc has invested 2.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 6,434 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 11.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 133,959 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com owns 254,118 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Limited Com stated it has 197,970 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,980 shares. Texas Cap Bancshares Incorporated Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 2,304 shares. First Mercantile Company owns 21,504 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).