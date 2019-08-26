As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Holding by $468,328; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Tdam Usa Decreased Position by $374,034 as Market Valuation Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 33,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 25,121 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 58,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 141,947 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 1,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 19,758 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 21,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $222.36. About 781,854 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Steelcase Stock Dropped 13% – Motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Steelcase Plunged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.15 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.