As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Declined, Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Nucor (NUE) as Share Price Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.99M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Liability owns 15,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tieton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 195,345 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 126,020 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 39,740 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 65,165 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 59,305 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 13,509 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company holds 744,488 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares to 98,199 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova International Inc.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

