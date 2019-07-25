As Steelcase (SCS) Share Value Rose, Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Holding; Strategic Advisors Has Upped Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.38 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 904,353 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.48 million shares. 9,971 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Lc. Ameriprise Fincl owns 3.41M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 428,158 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 0.8% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 3,954 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,112 shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.77% or 131,685 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.99M shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 5.97 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mathes Com Incorporated reported 14,250 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7,209 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 8,103 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Axa has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 27,100 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 206 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6.30M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 9,008 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 14,223 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 243,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Geode Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.31M shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 65,053 shares. North Star Inv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 520,832 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Management has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 1,184 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.