As Steelcase (SCS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Stake; Interocean Capital Has Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 108,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 460,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85 million, up from 352,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 911,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 838,435 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 385,434 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,845 shares to 9,111 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 9,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,810 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,112 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 262,794 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Estabrook stated it has 347,525 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 5,278 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Wilshire Secs accumulated 0.18% or 9,602 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 74,905 shares stake. 369,595 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Com Retail Bank invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 367,581 shares. Coastline Tru Comm holds 123,843 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.22% or 5,800 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares to 118,526 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,012 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.04 million shares. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.05% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 80,116 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 102,529 shares. 638,823 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Veritable Lp holds 30,402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 35,609 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 966,357 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.84M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 11,652 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

